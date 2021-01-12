Cat Mario goes Super Saiyan in an insane new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Nintendo dropped a trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and good lord did it deliver.

The game’s new trailer jumps right into the newly-added Bowser’s Fury adventure, which looks absolutely nuts. In it, we see a gigantic, Odyssey-style open world, Mario platforming alongside a friendly Bowser Jr., new types of collectibles (which look like strange cat/sun things?), and so much more. And then we see the man or uh, lizard king, himself, King Bowser, who has taken on a monumental dark form. And how do you beat a gigantic evil super-Bowser? By going Super Saiyan Cat Mode, of course. As I said, this is absolutely bonkers, and there may or may not have been elated cursing in the Vooks team Slack. It’s just so cool!

Watch for yourself below.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches one month from now, on the 12th of February. Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibo will also be getting reprints, and there’s even a gorgeous new special edition Switch in tow as well.

Next week there will also be a special mission in Super Mario Bros. 35. If the total number of Bowsers defeated in the game hits 3.5 million then everyone who played and defeated a Bowser will get 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.