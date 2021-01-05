Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
We’re hoping for a big year from Nintendo, and they’re starting off a little later than last year and with a Wii U port… You’ve got to walk before you run I guess. Good thing is, in Super Mario 3D World you run all the time now (the character movement is much faster this time around).
There’s also a new story addition called Bowser’s Fury, which currently we know nothing about. We’re hoping Nintendo will drop some information on that one before release anyway.
As well as the game there’s also a new twin pack amiibo with a Cat Mario and Cat Peach. Most stores still have it available to order.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be released on February 12, 2021, in Australia
Amazon.com.au
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $68 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $39 – Link
Big W
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $39 – Link
EB Games
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95 – Link
eShop
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
- Or $67.50 as part of the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher Program
Gamesmen
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
Target
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
One of the best Mario games out there. Loved it on the Wii U, just not sure if I want to buy the same thing again. Depends on the extra content I suppose.
Also, I wish amiibo still yknow, did stuff, so that I could justify buying more of them.