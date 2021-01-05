959
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 5, 2021

We’re hoping for a big year from Nintendo, and they’re starting off a little later than last year and with a Wii U port… You’ve got to walk before you run I guess. Good thing is, in Super Mario 3D World you run all the time now (the character movement is much faster this time around).

There’s also a new story addition called Bowser’s Fury, which currently we know nothing about. We’re hoping Nintendo will drop some information on that one before release anyway.

As well as the game there’s also a new twin pack amiibo with a Cat Mario and Cat Peach. Most stores still have it available to order.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be released on February 12, 2021, in Australia

Amazon.com.au

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $68 – Link
  • Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $39Link

Big W

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
  • Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $39Link

EB Games

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
  • Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95Link

eShop

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95Link

Gamesmen 

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
  • Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link
  • Cat Mario & Cat Peach amiibo Double Pack – $44.95Link

Mighty Ape

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link

Target

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

  • Laharl1313
    January 5, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    One of the best Mario games out there. Loved it on the Wii U, just not sure if I want to buy the same thing again. Depends on the extra content I suppose.

    Also, I wish amiibo still yknow, did stuff, so that I could justify buying more of them.

