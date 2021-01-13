New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury trailer reveals more details

Prepared for even more New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser details? After yesterdays trailer we’re keen for some information.

Yesterday’s trailer was pretty great, but was light on information.

This new trailer revealed Snapshot mode for both 3D World and Bowser’s Fury. The filters look right out of Super Mario Odyssey. The game’s stamps return and can be used to liven up photos (they previously worked with Miiverse, ask your parents).

We now know in the Bowser’s Fury expansion that Bowser Jr will join Mario in the all new story in which you collect Cat Shines. It appears the from the trailer he’ll be there in both single-player and co-op. He flies around fighting enemies and discovering secrets.

We’ve also learned what the Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo does. The Cat Mario will make Mario turn into the invincible White Cat Mario and Peach’s amiibo will spawn a random power-up. The Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibo (which are returning to stores) will also spawn Fury Bowser and unleashed a powerful shockwave respectively.

New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, the Mario Red & Blue Switch and the Cat Mario and Peach amiibo are all out on February 12th.