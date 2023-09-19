Bluey: The Videogame set to launch this November

Advertisement

It’s been a couple of months since we found the classification rating for Bluey: The Videogame, but now we have a release date.

The game is set to debut on consoles and PC on November 17th. The press release says it is an “interactive sandbox adventure” with an entirely new story to boot.

You can play as Bluey, Chilli, Bingo and Bandit in the game and even in co-op. There are also games from the show, including Keepy Uppy and Chattermax Chase. You can also just explore Bluey’s world.

The game also has full voice acting. We’ve also confirmed that entire cast of the show, in English at least, are reprising their roles in the game.

Bluey: The Videogame is out on November 17th on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Steam.