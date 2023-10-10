Find the cheapest copy of Bluey The Videogame in Australia

Advertisement

The first Bluey game for consoles (and PC) is on the way, it’ll be dropping into stores and digital storefronts on November 17th, and we’ve already seen some preorder bonuses come and go for it. Fear not, they were just Bluey plushies you can get anywhere.

What’s the Bluey game about?

The game is said to be an “interactive sandbox adventure” with an entirely new story. You can play as Bluey, Chilli, Bingo and Bandit in the game and even in co-op. There are also games from the show, including Keepy Uppy and Chattermax Chase. You can also just explore Bluey’s world.

The game will have entire voice cast from the show as well, in English at least.

When will Bluey The Video Game be released?

Bluey: The Videogame is out on November 17th on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Steam.

According to the PlayStation Store it will be released at 04:00 pm AEDT on that date. If we get a more specific time for other consoles we’ll update this story.

How much does Bluey The Videogame Cost?

We’ve got the cheapest prices for Bluey below, but the recommended retail price is set at $69.96 AUD.

Physical Copies

Amazon.com.au

Bluey: The Videogame – $59 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



Big W

Bluey: The Videogame – $59 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



EB Games

Bluey: The Videogame – $69.95 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



The Gamesmen

Bluey: The Videogame – $59.95 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



JB Hi-Fi

Bluey: The Videogame – $59 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



MightyApe

Bluey: The Videogame – $59 Switch PS4 / PS5 Xbox



Digital Stores

Nintendo Switch eShop – $60 – Link

– Link PlayStation Store – $TBC – Link

– Link Xbox store – $TBC – Link

– Link Steam (PC) – $TBC – Link

