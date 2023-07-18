Bluey is getting her very own video game

Advertisement

This morning the Australian Classification Board posted a listed for a video game based on Australia’s biggest export right now iron ore Bluey.

Bluey: The Videogame was rated for release, but hasn’t been announced as of yet. The classification was picked up by the AusVGClassifications bot on Twitter, the listing the classification website also has a description.

Follow the Heeler family on a holiday adventure to find a treasure hidden by Bandit and his brothers many years ago. The game takes place in 5 iconic show locations, and its story mode tells a family-friendly adventure about creating your own cherished memories with your family.

It appears it’ll be coming to all consoles, and the PC at some point. The listing says the developer is Artax Games and it will be published by Outright Games – who do a lot of publishing of other licensed titles. It also means the game isn’t being developed here in Australia, which is a shame.

No word on when it will be released, or even announced but everyone’s favourite Australian cattle dog is finally getting a game!