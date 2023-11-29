Now there’s a custom Bluey Nintendo Switch console, and you can win it

Advertisement

Last week Xbox went and revealed a pretty special looking Xbox Series X console that with a fantastic Bluey design. Now it’s the Nintendo Switch’s turn.

For Channel 7’s Sunrise program, there is now a custom Nintendo Switch with a Bluey design too. It features custom Bluey and Bingo Joy-Con and with what appears to be the Switch’s dock as the Heeler home. There’s only one small-ish photo of it, but it does look pretty neat.

Picture: Sunrise

To win it, you don’t need to watch Sunrise or anything – instead just enter the competition here.

Bluey: The Videogame is out now, you can check out our review of it here, or find it cheap here.