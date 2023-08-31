Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition rated for Switch

Advertisement

While we’re still waiting for Beyond Good and Evil 2 (clearly for the Switch), a rating for the first game has been spotted by VGC on the ESRB website.

Titled, Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition this new edition of the game is listed as coming to the Nintendo Switch (and every other console too). Since the original release was released in 2003, it’s likely the game will be announced sometime this year you would think.

This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke. One boss battle depicts a squid-like alien stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects.

Did you play the original back on the GameCube? Between Prince of Persia returning, Rayman back this week and now BGE – Ubisoft is looking up.