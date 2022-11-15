699
Bargain Alert: My Nintendo Store has up to 30% off selected goods

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 15, 2022

Nintendo Australia is joining in the sales season with some discounts on items on the My Nintendo Store. Some of the items are things exclusive to the store too, some of them are just LEGO Super Mario items.

We’ve included some of the items below, but you can check them all out here.

The free shipping threshold is set at $80, so many combine these items with some of the new Nintendo Tokyo Store gear – whatever’s left that is.

