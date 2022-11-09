Massive range of new Nintendo Tokyo goods added to the Australian My Nintendo Store

Nintendo was just warming up with the Animal Crossing goods last month, now a full deluge of Nintendo Tokyo store goods have been added to our humble Australian store. There’s three pages of The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Splatoon 3 and even more Animal Crossing things.

Here’s a sample of some of the items, not all of them because well there’s a lot. They’re not all expensive as well with some items just around $10. Some of them like the Splatoon 3 Roll Top Backpack are a little more than that.

Oh I’m gonna be so broke.