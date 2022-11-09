1291
Massive range of new Nintendo Tokyo goods added to the Australian My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 9, 2022

Nintendo was just warming up with the Animal Crossing goods last month, now a full deluge of Nintendo Tokyo store goods have been added to our humble Australian store. There’s three pages of The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Splatoon 3 and even more Animal Crossing things.

Here’s a sample of some of the items, not all of them because well there’s a lot. They’re not all expensive as well with some items just around $10. Some of them like the Splatoon 3 Roll Top Backpack are a little more than that.

Oh I’m gonna be so broke.

