Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards coming to Woolies this week
New year, sale old eShop deal – but hopefully we’re start getting warmed up. Last year we got the mythical 20% off eShop cards, but 10% off at Woolies this week will have to do.
Nintendo, TCN Shop, TCN, Baby, TCN Teen, Cinema or Good Food Gift Cards are discounted from Wednesday, January 17th until January 23rd.
You could put it toward Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or Another Code: Recollection which are out this week.
All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;
- $100 eShop card becomes $90
- $60 eShop card becomes $54
- $30 eShop card becomes $27
- $15 eShop card becomes $13.50
Thanks to FreePoints for the tip.
Comments