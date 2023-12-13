51
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 13, 2023
New year, new Prince. The Prince of Persia is back in 2024, with The Lost Crown coming hot in the middle of January. So far deals are the usual $10 off RRP, but it’s early – the game isn’t out until next year! Sorry, I had to do it at least once.

We’ll have more in our preview, very soon.

The Digital Deluxe version has three days of early access if you can’t wait any longer to get your Prince fix. Everyone also seems to be getting the Warrior Within outfit, which is nice.

Amazon.com.au

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $69.45 Link

EB Games

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $79.95 – Link
    • Pre-order Bonus: Warrior Within Outfit

eShop 

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $79.95 – Link
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $89.95Link
    • Get three day early access, the digital Digital Deluxe version will allow you to play from the 15th.
    • Comes with Warrior Within Outfit, Immortal outfit, Prosperity Bird Amulet

The Gamesmen

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $69.95 – Link
    • Pre-order Bonus: Warrior Within Outfit

JB Hi-Fi

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $69 – Link
    • Pre-order Bonus: Warrior Within Outfit

MightyApe 

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – $59 – Link
    • Pre-order Bonus: Warrior Within Outfit

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

