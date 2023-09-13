1700
A massive 20% off Nintendo eShop cards available at Coles from September 20th

Forget 10%, forget even 15% – no we’re going all the way to 20% off Nintendo eShop cards in-store at Coles from September 20th through to September 27th. There is a limited of 5 gift cards per customer. All three denominations of the cards will be included.

That means you’ll be able to grab credit at the following prices.

  • $60 eShop card becomes $48
  • $30 eShop card becomes $24
  • $15 eShop card becomes $12

Remember the eShop has a limit of $300 credit, and aside from waiting for sales, Nintendo’s Switch Game Vouchers are the best way to save. If you bought the $134.95 voucher at 20% off it’s $107.96, that means each $79.95 Switch game you bought would be just $53.98. Now that’s a bargain.

You have to go all the way to November 2014 for the last time we had 20% off eShop credit, almost a decade ago. We were all waiting for the release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Time to stock up!

