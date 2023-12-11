435
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Another Code: Recollection

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 11, 2023
A decade and a half ago was the last time we saw Ashley back on the Wii. Even further back, almost twenty years was the original game on the DS. Another Code? It is more like Another Life(time) ago.

We’ve not seen anything about Another Code: Recollection since its first announcement in September, but Nintendo is promising fully enhanced versions of the DS and Wii games. And despite this being out in “2024”, that’s only a couple of weeks away; the game is just over a month.

Being this far out and such an early release in the year, plus a collection of older niche games – we’re unlikely to get preorder bonuses for this – but at least we can help you find it cheap.

Another Code: Recollection is out on January 19th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

  • Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Another Code: Recollection – $74.53 Link

EB Games

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95– Link

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Another Code: Recollection – $74 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link

