Aussie Bargain Roundup: Another Code: Recollection
A decade and a half ago was the last time we saw Ashley back on the Wii. Even further back, almost twenty years was the original game on the DS. Another Code? It is more like Another Life(time) ago.
We’ve not seen anything about Another Code: Recollection since its first announcement in September, but Nintendo is promising fully enhanced versions of the DS and Wii games. And despite this being out in “2024”, that’s only a couple of weeks away; the game is just over a month.
Being this far out and such an early release in the year, plus a collection of older niche games – we’re unlikely to get preorder bonuses for this – but at least we can help you find it cheap.
Another Code: Recollection is out on January 19th, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link
Big W
- Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link
DX Collectables
- Another Code: Recollection – $74.53 – Link
EB Games
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95– Link
eShop
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
- Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47
The Gamesmen
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Another Code: Recollection – $74 – Link
MightyApe
- Another Code: Recollection – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
