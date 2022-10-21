Digimon World: Next Order coming to Switch in February

Continuing on Bandai Namco’s trend of releasing PS4 games on Switch months or years after their launch, a “new” Digimon game has been confirmed to be heading to Switch.

Bandai Namco Europe announced this morning that Digimon World: Next Order will be releasing on Switch (as well as PC) on the 22nd of February 2023, after initially releasing on the PS4 back in 2017. Digimon World: Next Order is the latest and greatest Digimon World game, following in the footsteps of the classic Digimon World trilogy from the PS1. It has the player taking the role of a DigiDestined as they rebuild the Digimon world and raise over 200 Digimon.

This is the third Digimon game to hit the Switch, after Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition back in 2019, and Digimon Survive which launched on Switch earlier this year. Pricing information is not available for Next Order, and it’s currently unknown if it will be getting a physical release.