Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is flying onto Switch this September

Dreams of Goku in Smash Bros. might be getting closer and closer to being stamped out, but at least Switch owners will be able to live out their best Saiyan lives later this year.

Nintendo announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be coming to Switch later this year, on the 24th of September. Kakarot is a semi-open world action RPG that follows the main story of Dragon Ball Z, with a few extra bits thrown in. The game originally launched on other platforms in January of 2020, and has since gotten two boss fight DLC packs, both of which are included in the Switch version by default.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.