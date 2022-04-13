Bandai Namco remastering a ‘3D action game’ for Nintendo

Three new job listings have appeared on Bandai Namco’s Japanese website suggesting the company has been contracted by Nintendo to work on a remaster or remake of a ‘3D action game’.

The first listing is looking for a game designer for a 3D action game contracted by Nintendo. The same sort of wording is used in the second listing for a visual artist and the third is specifically for a background artist to remaster 3D backgrounds in HD.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo’s relationship has been getting closer and closer over the years, they’ve worked on supporting Nintendo teams, as well as being the developers of the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and New Pokemon Snap as well more recently.

This game could literally be anything from Nintendo’s past, not just Bandai Namco’s either.

Speculate away.