Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1 out now
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been updated once more, this time bringing a swathe of bug fixes that had been affecting players since the first Summer Update launched last week.
Version 1.3.1 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to download worldwide, and can be downloaded by pressing + on its icon on the home screen, then selecting update via internet. The update fixes a few bugs, including an issue that would cause hermit crabs to spawn in places other than the beach — which sounds like a lot of fun, but alas, Nintendo thought otherwise.
You can see the full patch notes below.
Ver. 1.3.1 (Released July 9, 2020)
The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.
- Fixed the following issues:
- Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).
- Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.
- Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.
- Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.
