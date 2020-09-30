Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s spooky Halloween update is out now
Last week, Nintendo announced a spoOoOoky new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s now out right now.
The update brings a few new features, such as new skin colours, pumpkin-farming, a bunch of spooky new outfits, all to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. It also brings a new update to the Nintendo Switch Online applet Nooklink, adding the ability to emote from your phone instead of the awkward in-game menu. Oh, and there’s plenty of candy.
You can view the update’s full patch notes below — when they become available.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response