0

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s spooky Halloween update is out now

by Oliver BrandtSeptember 30, 2020

Last week, Nintendo announced a spoOoOoky new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s now out right now.

The update brings a few new features, such as new skin colours, pumpkin-farming, a bunch of spooky new outfits, all to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. It also brings a new update to the Nintendo Switch Online applet Nooklink, adding the ability to emote from your phone instead of the awkward in-game menu. Oh, and there’s plenty of candy.

You can view the update’s full patch notes below — when they become available.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Updates
, ,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

Leave a Response