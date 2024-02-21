Drinks come home to roost with the new Animal Crossing Cup and Saucer set

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia have added a new item to the local My Nintendo Store, the Animal Crossing The Roost Cup and Saucer Set, which is just as you think it would be, a cup and saucer with the logo of The Roost upon it.

The cup is available to buy now, orders can be placed here, and is just the latest item in their ever growing drinkware line after Yoshi and Splatoon. In addition, many of the Animal Crossing themed containers are still in-stock as well, if you needed to get something to store your coffee beans in.