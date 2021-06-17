A Miitopia event is coming to Tetris 99

If you thought Tetris 99 was done with Grand Prix events, you thought wrong because Nintendo have announced that a Miitopia themed one is coming.

As always, the event is running over a weekend, this upcoming one to be exact, with the event running from Friday afternoon this June 18th and lasting until June 22nd, which is a Tuesday, here are the times you need to know.

AEST: 5pm June 18 – 4:59pm June 22

ACST: 4:30pm June 18 – 4:29pm June 22

AWST: 3pm June 18 – 2:59pm June 22

NZST: 7pm June 18 – 6:59pm June 22 Finally, below is what you will be putting the effort into getting. [トピックス]テト1カップ「ミートピア コラボ祭！」開催。イベントに参加してコラボテーマをゲット。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) June 16, 2021

So what say you, any desire to jump into some Tetris 99 this weekend?