A Miitopia event is coming to Tetris 99
If you thought Tetris 99 was done with Grand Prix events, you thought wrong because Nintendo have announced that a Miitopia themed one is coming.
As always, the event is running over a weekend, this upcoming one to be exact, with the event running from Friday afternoon this June 18th and lasting until June 22nd, which is a Tuesday, here are the times you need to know.
- AEST: 5pm June 18 – 4:59pm June 22
- ACST: 4:30pm June 18 – 4:29pm June 22
- AWST: 3pm June 18 – 2:59pm June 22
- NZST: 7pm June 18 – 6:59pm June 22
Finally, below is what you will be putting the effort into getting.
So what say you, any desire to jump into some Tetris 99 this weekend?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments