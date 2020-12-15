5 more retro games coming to Nintendo Switch Online this week

The best Super Nintendo game (also the best Donkey Kong game) is finally coming to the Switch’s Nintendo Switch Online retro games service. Oh, and four other games, I guess.

Nintendo announced today that five more titles are being added to the SNES and NES apps later this week. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble (the best SNES game) headlines the additions, but the whole set is a bit interesting, as is the timing of the announcement and release. Normally they’d be announced in the first week of a month, and released the following week, but it seems like Nintendo’s keen to break tradition on this and give us all the Christmas present we truly deserve in DKC3.

Here’s the full list of games being added:

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble

The Ignition Factor

SUPER VALIS IV

Tuff E Nuff Nintendo Entertainment System Nightshade

The games are set to be added to the SNES and NES apps during an update this Friday, the 18th of December, though that could slip into Saturday due to time zones.