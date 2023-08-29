15 minute long Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct happening later this week
Nintendo has announced a brand new Nintendo Direct, and it’s happening later this week, and it’s all about Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
The Direct will last roughly 15 minutes long and will be an “in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure”.
Here’s when it’s happening
- Perth – Thursday, 31 Aug 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Darwin – Thursday, 31 Aug 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Adelaide – Thursday, 31 Aug 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Sydney – Friday, 1 Sep 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Brisbane – Friday, 1 Sep 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Melbourne – Friday, 1 Sep 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
And for our international friends
- Los Angeles, USA Thu, 31 Aug 2023 at 7:00 am PDT
- Tokyo, Japan Thu, 31 Aug 2023 at 11:00 pm JST
- Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 1 Sep 2023 at 2:00 am NZST
- Berlin, Germany Thu, 31 Aug 2023 at 4:00 pm CEST
- London, United Kingdom Thu, 31 Aug 2023 at 3:00 pm BST
What do you hope to see?
