Xbox’s Switch games are Grounded and Pentiment
After just way too much discussion, the first two Xbox games “going multiplatform” is Obsidian’s Pentiment and Grounded.
Pentiment which will launch “today” is a 2D roleplaying game that earned a lot of praise upon its release. Grounded is out a little bit later on April 16th, and is basically a survival co-op and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids mixed together.
The other previously rumoured Xbox games like Hi-Fi Rush were nowhere to be seen. Funny that.
We’ll let you know on socials once Pentiment is out.
Comments