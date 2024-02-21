Xbox’s Switch games are Grounded and Pentiment

Advertisement

After just way too much discussion, the first two Xbox games “going multiplatform” is Obsidian’s Pentiment and Grounded.

Pentiment which will launch “today” is a 2D roleplaying game that earned a lot of praise upon its release. Grounded is out a little bit later on April 16th, and is basically a survival co-op and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids mixed together.

The other previously rumoured Xbox games like Hi-Fi Rush were nowhere to be seen. Funny that.

