Where to watch Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 9, 2023
Although Ash’s journey in the Pokémon anime finished up in March in Japan, it’s taken until now for us to get it here in Australia. While the US have the the episodes on Netflix, you’ll have to turn to Go! (99) on free-to-air TV to watch it.

The first two episodes of the Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master are set in the schedule with the first tomorrow September 10th. Should it be on every week without interruption it’ll finish up in the middle of November.

  • Sun 10 September – 10:30-11:00am – The Road Most Traveled!
  • Sun 17 September – 10:30-11:00am – A Fated Face-Off!

Of course, if you’re resourceful you’ll probably have already found a way to watch it.

