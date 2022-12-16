After 25 years the Pokémon anime will continue without Ash and Pikachu next season

After 25 years, Ash, Pikachu and the team finally became Pokémon champions. Now a new series is set to start with no Ash, no Pikachu and new protagonists and Pokémon taking their place.

Ash and Pikachu’s story is not entirely done yet. They’ll get an 11-episode series called “Aim to be A Pokémon Master” to wrap up their adventures in January 2023. Then in April 2023, a new series will start. The new protagonists are Liko and Roy, and they have a pair of Paldean Pokémon.

A letter from the animation team has been posted thanking fans for 25 years of supporting Ash and Pikachu. There’s also a new trailer below.

The dates above are Japanese airdates, and western releases will be later.

To all fans of the Pokémon TV animated series

In April 1997, Ash and his Pikachu jumped out of Pallet Town and embarked on their journey meeting many Pokémon, many people, made new friends and headed on to another town — they continued on.

Fortunately, we have been able to watch over the adventure and growth of Ash and his Pikachu until today, and this is all thanks to you all, the supporting fans. We would like to express our sincere gratitude.

Starting from January 2023, “Pokémon: Mezase Pokémon Master” will begin which will give one answer to the long-standing question of what exactly is the “Pokémon Master” that Ash has been striving to become.

And from April 2023, a new series of Pokémon TV animation featuring new protagonists, Liko and Roy, will start. In the new Pokémon TV animated series, the camera will follow the adventures of the duo.

It was not easy to determine how and when to share this news. We decided today is the day, when we brought to you the story of Ash and Goh coming to a conclusion.



Our entire staff will continue to work hard to bring you Pokémon animation filled with dreams and adventures. Please look forward to the future development of the “Pokémon” animated series.



December 16, 2022

Pokémon TV Animation Team

