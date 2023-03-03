288
0

New trailer shows more of the Pokémon anime reboot

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 3, 2023

Although we won’t get it for a while, The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon anime reboot which is subbed for us in the west.

The new trailer shows us more about Roy and Liko, the replacements for Ash. There’s also more on the new professor his Pokémon and more about the story.

The new anime kicks off in Japan on April 14th with an hour long episode, it’ll be a while before it heads west as Ash’s story isn’t finished quite just yet.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
33%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
Pokémon Anime
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment