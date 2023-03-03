New trailer shows more of the Pokémon anime reboot

Although we won’t get it for a while, The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon anime reboot which is subbed for us in the west.

The new trailer shows us more about Roy and Liko, the replacements for Ash. There’s also more on the new professor his Pokémon and more about the story.

The new anime kicks off in Japan on April 14th with an hour long episode, it’ll be a while before it heads west as Ash’s story isn’t finished quite just yet.