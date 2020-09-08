We’ll be waiting ‘a bit longer’ for Breath of the Wild 2 news says Eiji Aonuma

During last night’s surprise announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we also got an update of sorts on the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. It’s the first update on the game since it’s original announcement more than a year ago.

The short of it? We won’t be hearing anything about it a while. Series producer Eiji Aonuma had this to say before introducing the new Hyrule Warriors title;

We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild, so I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Everyone, thank you very much. Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates. Eiji Aonuma

We’re happy to wait for it, especially we now have Age of Calamity to tied us over.