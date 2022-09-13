The sequel to the Breath of the Wild is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
To end this morning’s Nintendo Direct, the company finished with a big one – the name and release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
The game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and be released on May 12th 2023.
A brief trailer was shown, as well as new piece of key art released.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
