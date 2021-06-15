780
The Sequel to Breath of the Wild now planned for 2022 release

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

There was a new trailer shown for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel during Nintendo’s E3 Direct earlier this morning.

The big news, is that the game is now planned to release in 2022. The other is that the sequel will now see Link head to the skies as Hyrule has been lifted out of the ground in places. Link also has a new haircut… and a new arm. There’s a lot to digest in such a small teaser!

A new teaser for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game showed off gameplay, as well as a vast new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is aiming to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be revealed in the future.

