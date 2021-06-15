The Sequel to Breath of the Wild now planned for 2022 release

There was a new trailer shown for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel during Nintendo’s E3 Direct earlier this morning.

The big news, is that the game is now planned to release in 2022. The other is that the sequel will now see Link head to the skies as Hyrule has been lifted out of the ground in places. Link also has a new haircut… and a new arm. There’s a lot to digest in such a small teaser!