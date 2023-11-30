Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 48) Last Chance

Advertisement

Well it’s December, and that means all of those great games on sale in the Black Friday sale have just a couple of days left. You should check out the first wave of titles here, and the second here. Just a couple of days.

So what’s new this week? We took last week off because there literally nothing worth pointing out. But this week… eh not too much. But at least you got a reminder of the Black Friday sale before it’s too late.

This week’s highlights: American Fugitive, Hotshot Racing (85% off), Human: Fall Flat (70% off)

Everything else…

✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ 4×4 Dirt Track (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ 8-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/12) – 75% off

✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/12) – 50% off

✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/12) – 50% off

✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/12) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind 3 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/12) – 90% off

✚ Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Big Pharma (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/12) – 85% off

✚ Bike Jump (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Boom Blaster (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Boreal Tenebrae (RedDeer.Games) – $2.84 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/12) – 72% off

✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 88% off

✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 88% off

✚ CATTCH (ESDigital Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Car Driver Ultimate (Pixelmob) – $2.68 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 87% off

✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/12) – 93% off

✚ Car Parking Simulator (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Car Racing Trials (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 88% off

✚ Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Circa Infinity (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off

✚ Circus Pocus (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ City Stunt Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ City Traffic Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ City Traffic Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/12) – 80% off

✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Construction Site Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.68 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 87% off

✚ Construction Site Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $2.69 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 74% off

✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ Deflector (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $34.50, ends 30/12) – 91% off

✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 11/12) – 50% off

✚ Demon Turf: Neon Splash (Playtonic Friends) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/12) – 30% off

✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Dr. Oil (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 63% off

✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Driving World: Italian Job (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Driving World: Nordic Challenge (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/12) – 90% off

✚ Effie (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ Embr (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $2.68 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 87% off

✚ Extreme Car Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Fantasy Tower Defense (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off

✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 13/12) – 50% off

✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/12) – 40% off

✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (CyberConnect2) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/12) – 20% off

✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/12) – 60% off

✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/12) – 75% off

✚ Glittering Sword (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/12) – 35% off

✚ Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/12) – 88% off

✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/12) – 50% off

✚ Hazelnut Hex (Chunderfins) – $7.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/12) – 31% off

✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/12) – 90% off

✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/12) – 80% off

✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Inukari – Chase of Deception (RedDeer.Games) – $2.24 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/12) – 75% off

✚ Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Jump The Car (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Jurassic Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 63% off

✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/12) – 80% off

✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 13/12) – 50% off

✚ Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 19/12) – 75% off

✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Multilevel Parking Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ New York City Driver (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Nirvana (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/12) – 85% off

✚ Off The Road Unleashed (Dogbyte Games) – $7.19 (Usually $23.99, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ Offroad Night Racing (Pixelmob) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Paradise Island Driver (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off

✚ Pharmacy Tycoon Bundle: Weedcraft Inc & Big Pharma (Klabater) – $23.09 (Usually $65.99, ends 20/12) – 65% off

✚ Pinball Jam (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/12) – 60% off

✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $2.69 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 74% off

✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $2.69 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Race Track Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/12) – 80% off

✚ Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off

✚ Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games (PublishMe) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/12) – 90% off

✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ Restless Night (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Richy’s Nightmares (ESDigital Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/12) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/12) – 85% off

✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Sea King (Interactive Stone) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 50% off

✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 50% off

✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 50% off

✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $11.48 (Usually $45.95, ends 28/12) – 75% off

✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/12) – 90% off

✚ Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $10.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 19/12) – 70% off

✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis (Klabater) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Sports Car Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Sports Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/12) – 75% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/12) – 80% off

✚ Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.23 (Usually $9.15, ends 30/12) – 76% off

✚ Super Car Driver (Pixelmob) – $2.68 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/12) – 87% off

✚ Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Super Hero Flying School (BoomHits) – $2.70 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ The Last Survey (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 93% off

✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/12) – 85% off

✚ Through the Years (BoomHits) – $2.87 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/12) – 82% off

✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/12) – 30% off

✚ Tinboy (Interactive Stone) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 29/12) – 50% off

✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 88% off

✚ Titans Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 63% off

✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 63% off

✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 85% off

✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/12) – 70% off

✚ World Soccer Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 63% off

✚ Zumba Blitz (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off