Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W28) Quantitative
There’s something unusual about this week’s eShop discounts. No, all the shovelware is still there. Yes, there are still a few hidden gems. But the noteworthy aspect is the quantity. An update with such a small number of games can only mean one thing: a big sale is on the way.
But don’t let that hold you back from buying some of this week’s highlights. You can even get them at 10% off at JB Hi-Fi, thanks to their discounted eShop cards.
This week’s highlights: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition down to $39.49 (67% off), OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is down to $12.00 (60% off), Sifu also is 60% off and now $24.00, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a mere $20.99 (40% off) and just in time for tax season is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion for just over $5.00.✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ A Good Snowman is Hard to Build (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross (SUCCESS GAMES) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ AXS (Max Interactive Studio) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Adventurous Mind (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Afterparty (Night School) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $5.97 (Usually $19.90, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Aka (NEOWIZ) – $6.72 (Usually $19.20, ends 24/07) – 65% off
✚ Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Alwa’s Legacy (Elden Pixels) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Alwa’s Legacy + Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? (HandyGames) – $21.49 (Usually $42.95, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (Ubisoft) – $65.98 (Usually $199.95, ends 22/07) – 67% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix Collection (Microids) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia (Microids) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $2.89 (Usually $28.95, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em (SILVERSTAR) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 75% off
✚ Big Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Bonfire Peaks (Draknek) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Bubble Fresh Fruits (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 90% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 25/07) – 70% off
✚ CRYSTAR (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022 (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ Cathedral (Elden Pixels) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.39 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ Comic Book Legends (Microids) – $16.79 (Usually $55.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 65% off
✚ Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 65% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $3.27 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/07) – 87% off
✚ Cosmic Express (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Crystal Goddess (Gamuzumi) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD (SILVERSTAR) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ DRIVE DRIFT X (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ DROS (RedDeer.Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Debtor (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 67% off
✚ Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 35% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.56, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $3.74 (Usually $12.47, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $2.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football 2 (SAT-BOX) – $7.27 (Usually $10.39, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Destroy the world bundle (Secret Item Games) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/07) – 40% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (2024) (Draknek) – $60.00 (Usually $120.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/07) – 95% off
✚ Drone Fight (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – $13.43 (Usually $31.99, ends 24/07) – 58% off
✚ Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 (Microids) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Escape Game : Aloha (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $29.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Farm Together (Milkstone Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 11/08) – 82% off
✚ Firework (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 85% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Furry Hentai Tangram (Gamuzumi) – $3.34 (Usually $4.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Galaxy Shooter (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 35% off
✚ Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 80% off
✚ Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $9.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 01/08) – 49% off
✚ Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ Have Fun Together (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
✚ Headup Multiplayer Bundle (Headup Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ Hero Express (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Island Maze (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 67% off
✚ JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/07) – 67% off
✚ Kid Ball Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 60% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 65% off
✚ Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 70% off
✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Legends of Talia: Arcadia (Gamuzumi) – $3.34 (Usually $4.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.45 (Usually $14.90, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Lucid Cycle (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/07) – 72% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $7.20 (Usually $36.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ MONARK (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch™ + MONOPOLY Madness (Ubisoft) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $39.49 (Usually $119.95, ends 22/07) – 67% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/07) – 65% off
✚ Medical Herbs Bundle – Bio Inc. Redemption + Weedcraft Inc (Klabater) – $26.39 (Usually $47.99, ends 31/07) – 45% off
✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $3.66 (Usually $18.30, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (aNCHOR) – $85.45 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ My Universe – Doctors & Nurses (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 72% off
✚ OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (Netflix) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $5.58 (Usually $18.61, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Our Winter Sports (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Oxenfree (Night School) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $4.38 (Usually $21.90, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Party Party Time 2 (SAT-BOX) – $3.69 (Usually $5.28, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 70% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 60% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 67% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 67% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 60% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volumes 1-3 Bundle (NIS America) – $105.00 (Usually $165.00, ends 21/07) – 36% off
✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Puzzle Playground (Asylum Square Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $4.35 (Usually $21.75, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Sakura Alien (Gamuzumi) – $10.71 (Usually $15.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ Sakura MMO (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Nova (Gamuzumi) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Succubus (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Swim Club (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles (Frogwares) – $3.14 (Usually $20.99, ends 08/08) – 85% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $9.19 (Usually $45.95, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Shinobi Blade (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Sifu (SLOCLAP) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ SilverStarChess (SILVERSTAR) – $4.79 (Usually $9.59, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Sokobond (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 67% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 28/07) – 83% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/08) – 89% off
✚ Strange Brigade (RebellionInteract) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 85% off
✚ Sushi Shot (SAT-BOX) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $12.30 (Usually $61.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ The Legacy: Forgotten Gates (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ The Legacy: The Tree of Might (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 55% off
✚ The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Crows Crows Crows) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ The Unexpected Quest (OverGamez) – $3.30 (Usually $22.00, ends 30/07) – 85% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/07) – 70% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ TouchBattleTankSP (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (NIS America) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 85% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Turmoil (Gamious) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Turn-Based Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 31/07) – 85% off
✚ Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 24/07) – 95% off
✚ Undead Horde (10tons) – $8.92 (Usually $25.49, ends 21/07) – 65% off
✚ Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $5.04 (Usually $25.20, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $5.69 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $3.13 (Usually $10.44, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/07) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.55, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $3.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Witchy Life Story (Sundew Studios) – $20.65 (Usually $29.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 55% off
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 31/07) – 89% off
✚ XIII (Microids) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 65% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Ziggurat (Milkstone Studios) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ Ziggurat 2 (Milkstone Studios) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Army 4: Dead War (RebellionInteract) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ Zumba Aqua (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 65% off
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/07) – 30% off