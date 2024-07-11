69
0

Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W28) Quantitative

by Daniel Vuckovic July 11, 2024
There’s something unusual about this week’s eShop discounts. No, all the shovelware is still there. Yes, there are still a few hidden gems. But the noteworthy aspect is the quantity. An update with such a small number of games can only mean one thing: a big sale is on the way.

But don’t let that hold you back from buying some of this week’s highlights. You can even get them at 10% off at JB Hi-Fi, thanks to their discounted eShop cards.

This week’s highlights: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition down to $39.49 (67% off), OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is down to $12.00 (60% off), Sifu also is 60% off and now $24.00, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a mere $20.99 (40% off) and just in time for tax season is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion for just over $5.00.

112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/07) – 80% off
3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 80% off
A Good Snowman is Hard to Build (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross (SUCCESS GAMES) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/07) – 80% off
AXS (Max Interactive Studio) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Adventurous Mind (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Afterparty (Night School) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 28/07) – 60% off
Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $5.97 (Usually $19.90, ends 30/07) – 70% off
Aka (NEOWIZ) – $6.72 (Usually $19.20, ends 24/07) – 65% off
Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Alwa’s Legacy (Elden Pixels) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Alwa’s Legacy + Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? (HandyGames) – $21.49 (Usually $42.95, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (Ubisoft) – $65.98 (Usually $199.95, ends 22/07) – 67% off
Asterix & Obelix Collection (Microids) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia (Microids) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/07) – 70% off
BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 80% off
Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $2.89 (Usually $28.95, ends 31/07) – 90% off
Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em (SILVERSTAR) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/07) – 70% off
Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 75% off
Big Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Bonfire Peaks (Draknek) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Bubble Fresh Fruits (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 90% off
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 25/07) – 70% off
CRYSTAR (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022 (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
Cathedral (Elden Pixels) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.39 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/07) – 75% off
Comic Book Legends (Microids) – $16.79 (Usually $55.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 65% off
Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 65% off
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $3.27 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/07) – 87% off
Cosmic Express (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
Crystal Goddess (Gamuzumi) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD (SILVERSTAR) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 24/07) – 20% off
DRIVE DRIFT X (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
DROS (RedDeer.Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Debtor (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 67% off
Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 35% off
Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/07) – 75% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.56, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $3.74 (Usually $12.47, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $2.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Desktop Football 2 (SAT-BOX) – $7.27 (Usually $10.39, ends 08/08) – 30% off
Destroy the world bundle (Secret Item Games) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/07) – 40% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (2024) (Draknek) – $60.00 (Usually $120.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/07) – 95% off
Drone Fight (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – $13.43 (Usually $31.99, ends 24/07) – 58% off
Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 (Microids) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Escape Game : Aloha (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 40% off
Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 40% off
Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $29.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 21/07) – 40% off
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Farm Together (Milkstone Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 11/08) – 82% off
Firework (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 85% off
Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Furry Hentai Tangram (Gamuzumi) – $3.34 (Usually $4.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Galaxy Shooter (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 35% off
Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 80% off
Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $9.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 01/08) – 49% off
Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 80% off
Have Fun Together (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off
Headup Multiplayer Bundle (Headup Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off
Hero Express (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Island Maze (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 67% off
JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/07) – 67% off
Kid Ball Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 60% off
Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/07) – 60% off
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 65% off
Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 70% off
Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 31/07) – 90% off
Legends of Talia: Arcadia (Gamuzumi) – $3.34 (Usually $4.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.45 (Usually $14.90, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Lucid Cycle (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/07) – 72% off
Lyrica (COSEN) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $7.20 (Usually $36.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
MONARK (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch™ + MONOPOLY Madness (Ubisoft) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/07) – 70% off
Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $39.49 (Usually $119.95, ends 22/07) – 67% off
Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/07) – 65% off
Medical Herbs Bundle – Bio Inc. Redemption + Weedcraft Inc (Klabater) – $26.39 (Usually $47.99, ends 31/07) – 45% off
Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $3.66 (Usually $18.30, ends 24/07) – 80% off
Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
Moto Racer 4 (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 29/07) – 90% off
Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (aNCHOR) – $85.45 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/07) – 10% off
My Universe – Doctors & Nurses (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/07) – 80% off
My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 72% off
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (Netflix) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $5.58 (Usually $18.61, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Our Winter Sports (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Oxenfree (Night School) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
Panty Party (COSEN) – $4.38 (Usually $21.90, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Party Party Time 2 (SAT-BOX) – $3.69 (Usually $5.28, ends 08/08) – 30% off
Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 70% off
Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 60% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 67% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 67% off
Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/07) – 60% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volumes 1-3 Bundle (NIS America) – $105.00 (Usually $165.00, ends 21/07) – 36% off
Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
Puzzle Playground (Asylum Square Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/08) – 20% off
REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $4.35 (Usually $21.75, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Sakura Alien (Gamuzumi) – $10.71 (Usually $15.99, ends 28/07) – 33% off
Sakura MMO (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Sakura Nova (Gamuzumi) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Sakura Succubus (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Sakura Swim Club (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles (Frogwares) – $3.14 (Usually $20.99, ends 08/08) – 85% off
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $9.19 (Usually $45.95, ends 08/08) – 80% off
Shinobi Blade (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
Sifu (SLOCLAP) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/08) – 60% off
SilverStarChess (SILVERSTAR) – $4.79 (Usually $9.59, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Sokobond (Draknek) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 75% off
Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 67% off
SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 28/07) – 83% off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/08) – 89% off
Strange Brigade (RebellionInteract) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 85% off
Sushi Shot (SAT-BOX) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 08/08) – 30% off
Syberia 2 (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off
Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/07) – 80% off
The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $12.30 (Usually $61.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
The Legacy: Forgotten Gates (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/07) – 30% off
The Legacy: The Tree of Might (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/07) – 30% off
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 55% off
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Crows Crows Crows) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/07) – 40% off
The Unexpected Quest (OverGamez) – $3.30 (Usually $22.00, ends 30/07) – 85% off
They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/07) – 70% off
Toki (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 29/07) – 90% off
TouchBattleTankSP (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (NIS America) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 85% off
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Turmoil (Gamious) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 50% off
Turn-Based Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 31/07) – 85% off
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 24/07) – 95% off
Undead Horde (10tons) – $8.92 (Usually $25.49, ends 21/07) – 65% off
Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $5.04 (Usually $25.20, ends 24/07) – 80% off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $5.69 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/07) – 75% off
Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $3.13 (Usually $10.44, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/07) – 70% off
Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.55, ends 08/08) – 70% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $3.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/08) – 70% off
War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/07) – 75% off
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Witchy Life Story (Sundew Studios) – $20.65 (Usually $29.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 55% off
X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 31/07) – 89% off
XIII (Microids) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 65% off
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
Ziggurat (Milkstone Studios) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 15/07) – 75% off
Ziggurat 2 (Milkstone Studios) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (RebellionInteract) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/07) – 60% off
Zumba Aqua (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/07) – 67% off
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 65% off
while True: learn() (Nival) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/07) – 30% off

