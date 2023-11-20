Nintendo’s Black Friday eShop sale continues with new first party discounts
Last week Nintendo got the Black Friday party started with a wide range of third party and indie games on sale – like a really wide range. This week however it’s Nintendo’s own turn to shine, but there’s also some more additions like third parties as well.
Once again we’ve got the highlights that Nintendo have given, and some of our own.
For week one of the sale, see last week’s article here.
✚ Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs) – $59.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 25% off
✚ Red Dead Redemption (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ ASTRAL CHAIN (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ DOOM Slayers Collection (Bethesda) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $27.45 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Dark Souls: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $83.30 (Usually $124.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $35.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 55% off
✚ LIVE A LIVE (Nintendo) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Portal: Companion Collection (Valve Corporation) – $9.51 (Usually $27.99, ends 3/12) – 66% off
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ 15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ 3 in 1: Fashion Games! (RuWaMo Games) – $4.54 (Usually $37.99, ends 21/12) – 88% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 85% off
✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 25% off
✚ Anime Clock (RedDeer.Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ BOT.vinnik Chess (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 03/12) – 67% off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 80% off
✚ Bravery and Greed (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Cat Quest (Kepler Interactive) – $4.65 (Usually $15.50, ends 04/12) – 70% off
✚ Chalk Gardens (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/12) – 83% off
✚ Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/12) – 25% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/11) – 85% off
✚ DOOM (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/12) – 75% off
✚ DOOM (1993) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ DOOM 3 (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/12) – 75% off
✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Thunderful Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/12) – 88% off
✚ Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney Electronic Content) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Ellada Games RPG Bundle (Ellada Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/12) – 86% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 45% off
✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Heidelberg 1693 (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 35% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Mind Scanners (Brave At Night) – $3.29 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/12) – 85% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/12) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes 3 (Grasshopper Manufacture) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/12) – 90% off
✚ Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $4.93 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/12) – 67% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 35% off
✚ Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Sophstar (RED ART GAMES) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Spacebase Startopia (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/12) – 60% off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/12) – 80% off
✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ The Diabolical Trilogy (COWCAT) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/12) – 75% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ The Knight Witch (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/12) – 25% off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 03/12) – 80% off
✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $7.87 (Usually $26.25, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/12) – 85% off
✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 03/12) – 70% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 35% off