Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W19) Skip

Last week we thought it would be a quiet week of sales, then all the Star Wars titles and more went on sale later on Friday – this week it’s quiet once again. But, because of what happened last week we’ll check in once again over the weekend.

To that end, so far – there’s not a whole lot going this week in terms of sales. There is however so many great new games that you’re better off checking out our new releases article instead.

This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL (launch discount), Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection for 50% off, Venba at 35% off.

That’s it for now, unless there’s another late update…