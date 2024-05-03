Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W18) Now with Force!

Advertisement

Update 3/5: Probably should have seen this coming, instead of just one Star Wars game going on sale – now there’s many Star Wars games on sale. They just arrived a little bit later than usual.

Also, 2K Games being the special flowers they are also added a bunch of games on sale after the usual Thursday update time. So we’ve updated the list below with the new games added Friday and the Star Wars selection. Knights of the Old Republic also a Game Trial as well if you want to try it out.

Now, live long and prosper.

Original Story: Like clockwork, we have one week with big sales, the next week is almost always disappointing. There’s over 200 games on sale this week, and we’ve picked out like a literal handful of them that might be worthy of your attention. In saying that, if one of your favourites is on sale and needs a shout out – a quiet week is always good for them to get some attention.

This week’s highlights: FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (50% off), FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (20% off), Guilty Gear (75% off), and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at its lowest price ever at $22.48.

Don’t forget, last week’s Square Enix sale is still running too.

Star Wars Discounts

✚ STAR WARS Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 09/05) – 55% off

✚ STAR WARS Republic Commando (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Star Wars Pinball (Zen Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/05) – 65% off

New games added on Friday

✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ Ampersat (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 75% off

✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $8.73 (Usually $34.95, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Borderlands Legendary Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/05) – 67% off

✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ Carnival Games® (2K) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $2.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 23/05) – 87% off

✚ Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 75% off

✚ Crypt of the Serpent King (Rendercode Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/05) – 50% off

✚ Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/06) – 67% off

✚ Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue (Microids) – $27.99 (Usually $55.99, ends 23/05) – 50% off

✚ Extinction Eclipse (TuanisApps) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ Fantasy Blacksmith (CheckMate Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off

✚ Flat Heroes (Parallel Circles) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ L.A. Noire (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Moonrise Fall (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 75% off

✚ My Universe – Green Adventure : Farmers Friends (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/05) – 60% off

✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (2K) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (2K) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 85% off

✚ NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/05) – 60% off

✚ New Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition (Take-Two) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ One Gun Guy (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off

✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ Pipes Master (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/06) – 67% off

✚ Rail Trail (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/06) – 67% off

✚ River City Girls (WayForward) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ Rogue Bit (Bigosaur) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 02/06) – 60% off

✚ Son of a Witch (Bigosaur) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 60% off

✚ Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $22.77 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ Toy Rider (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/05) – 85% off

✚ Zombies ruined my day (Rendercode Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/05) – 50% off

Sales as of 2/5

✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/05) – 33% off

✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ AGARTHA-S (mebius.) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/05) – 60% off

✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $12.08 (Usually $26.85, ends 22/05) – 55% off

✚ AXS (Max Interactive Studio) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/05) – 60% off

✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/05) – 60% off

✚ Airport (Run-Down Games) – $2.65 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 82% off

✚ All Noobs must die – Craft, Survival, Mine (404 Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $3.31 (Usually $9.75, ends 01/06) – 66% off

✚ Animals drop (Zakym) – $2.79 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/05) – 38% off

✚ April’s Diary (SOFT SOURCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/05) – 30% off

✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 20% off

✚ Art of Glide (Loneminded) – $4.16 (Usually $5.55, ends 28/05) – 25% off

✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 88% off

✚ Attack on Beetle (PLiCy) – $5.85 (Usually $7.80, ends 10/05) – 25% off

✚ Baking Time (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off

✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 60% off

✚ Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em (SILVERSTAR) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/05) – 50% off

✚ Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ Big Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 31/05) – 50% off

✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Board Games (Sabec) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/05) – 70% off

✚ Bomb Cat (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 72% off

✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 30/05) – 70% off

✚ Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ City Pipes (Kistler Studios) – $1.60 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 59% off

✚ Classic Games (Sabec) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/05) – 70% off

✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Clutter 1000 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD (SILVERSTAR) – $39.99 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/05) – 24% off

✚ Dark Quest 2 (Brain Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/05) – 70% off

✚ Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 35% off

✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Divine Ascent (Timothee Paez) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/05) – 75% off

✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Dormitory Love (PLiCy) – $37.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 10/05) – 25% off

✚ Dracula VS Monsters (SimulaMaker) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $3.67 (Usually $10.49, ends 16/05) – 65% off

✚ Drone Fight (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off

✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Escape Game : Aloha (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off

✚ Escape Room Super Bundle (M9 GAMES) – $31.19 (Usually $38.99, ends 09/05) – 20% off

✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/05) – 75% off

✚ Exertus: Redux (Loneminded) – $1.53 (Usually $5.70, ends 28/05) – 73% off

✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/05) – 40% off

✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off

✚ FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/05) – 20% off

✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Farmyard Haven (Loneminded) – $5.76 (Usually $7.20, ends 28/05) – 20% off

✚ Fashion Friends (RuWaMo Games) – $2.98 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 80% off

✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/05) – 65% off

✚ Finding Paradise (X.D. Network) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/05) – 40% off

✚ First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ Freddi Fish 2: The Case of The Haunted Schoolhouse (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 09/05) – 20% off

✚ Freddi Fish Collection (UFO Interactive) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 20% off

✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/05) – 70% off

✚ GENSEISUIKODEN PLUS (DAEWON MEDIA) – $28.35 (Usually $31.50, ends 16/05) – 10% off

✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/05) – 60% off

✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/05) – 60% off

✚ Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Georifters (SOFT SOURCE) – $32.20 (Usually $46.00, ends 15/05) – 30% off

✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Gravity Heroes (PQube) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 90% off

✚ Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (SteelArtsSoftware) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Headliner: NoviNews (Unbound Creations) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/05) – 25% off

✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $7.55 (Usually $12.59, ends 07/05) – 40% off

✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $5.93 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/05) – 67% off

✚ Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 70% off

✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE) – $16.17 (Usually $23.10, ends 15/05) – 30% off

✚ Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 20% off

✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Ki11er Clutter (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothee Paez) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/05) – 75% off

✚ Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ L.F.O. -Lost Future Omega- (mebius.) – $3.90 (Usually $9.75, ends 17/05) – 60% off

✚ Lair Land Story (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 50% off

✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (AbsoDev) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio) – $5.96 (Usually $14.90, ends 31/05) – 60% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/05) – 35% off

✚ Lots Of Things Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 20% off

✚ Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares) – $18.89 (Usually $125.99, ends 30/05) – 85% off

✚ Luna’s Fishing Garden (AbsoDev) – $7.92 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/05) – 34% off

✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $1.97 (Usually $7.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Mandalas (Kistler Studios) – $1.96 (Usually $4.90, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 34% off

✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off

✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.22 (Usually $8.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off

✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 60% off

✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/06) – 67% off

✚ My Horse Stories (QubicGames) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off

✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 08/05) – 72% off

✚ OU (G-MODE) – $14.62 (Usually $29.25, ends 01/06) – 50% off

✚ Ominous Tales: The Forsaken Isle (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 08/05) – 20% off

✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/05) – 30% off

✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 02/06) – 82% off

✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Pillars of Dust (Something Classic) – $4.27 (Usually $8.55, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off

✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Plantabi: Little Garden (Adrian Corpuz) – $7.24 (Usually $10.35, ends 09/05) – 30% off

✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (tinyBuild Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/05) – 20% off

✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/05) – 67% off

✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/05) – 67% off

✚ Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Puzzle Vacations: Ireland (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ (Sekai Games) – $26.09 (Usually $28.99, ends 10/05) – 10% off

✚ Quantum Replica (PQube) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 90% off

✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/05) – 50% off

✚ RAZED (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/05) – 55% off

✚ Rain on Your Parade (Unbound Creations) – $17.20 (Usually $21.50, ends 08/05) – 20% off

✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Red Square Escape 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Rhythm Sprout (tinyBuild Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $4.07 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/06) – 66% off

✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 87% off

✚ Rolling Gunner (mebius.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/05) – 60% off

✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 73% off

✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ Rubberduck Wave Racer (Joindots) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/05) – 25% off

✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ Ruvato : Original Complex (DAEWON MEDIA) – $9.22 (Usually $18.45, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 35% off

✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/05) – 85% off

✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off

✚ Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off

✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $19.98 (Usually $33.30, ends 31/05) – 40% off

✚ Shinobi Blade (Max Interactive Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/05) – 60% off

✚ SilverStarChess (SILVERSTAR) – $4.79 (Usually $9.59, ends 15/05) – 50% off

✚ Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Raw Fury) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/05) – 10% off

✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Solitaire: Classic Card Game (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Special Ops (Sabec) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/05) – 70% off

✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off

✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/05) – 87% off

✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/05) – 83% off

✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 08/05) – 33% off

✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Supermarket Shriek (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Surgeon Simulator CPR (tinyBuild Games) – $4.11 (Usually $16.45, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/05) – 65% off

✚ TURN TACK (DAEWON MEDIA) – $9.22 (Usually $18.45, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off

✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Tankorama (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Tears of Avia (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 70% off

✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ The Plane Effect (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 80% off

✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $17.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/05) – 40% off

✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ TouchBattleTankSP (SILVERSTAR) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off

✚ Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/05) – 70% off

✚ Unholy Heights (mebius.) – $2.94 (Usually $7.35, ends 17/05) – 60% off

✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Verlet Swing (SOFT SOURCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/05) – 30% off

✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off

✚ Warborn (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off

✚ Welcome to Hanwell (SteelArtsSoftware) – $2.08 (Usually $20.85, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 50% off

✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 22/05) – 60% off

✚ Yaga (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/05) – 75% off

✚ ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/05) – 60% off

✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off

✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/05) – 50% off