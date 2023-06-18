Vookcast #251 – 1-2-Why?
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about Everybody 1-2 Switch and why it exists, a new set of Joy-Con colours, the shutting down of a beloved developer, and glitches in Tears of the Kingdom.
They also discuss their perspectives on video game difficulty, in what was supposed to be a short segment but ended up taking up most of the episode. Whoops.
