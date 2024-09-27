Nintendo Download Updates (W39) The one with Zelda
We’re in the busy season, and we can’t talk about anything else until we talk about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you haven’t picked it up yet, you’ll want to check out our review (hint: it’s good). If you have picked it up, you’re probably not reading this.
But what else is there to play this week besides Zelda? Of course, there are nearly a hundred other titles on the store, but what’s worth a look?
Here are some highlights: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed looks to have improved a lot of the rough edges of the Wii game and bring the game into the HD world. EA SPORTS FC 25 is here, now rated for M Mature. Cash Cow DX has nothing to do with Sunrise on Channel 7, and that’s a good thing.
There’s a lot of other games there, but if we missed something worth highlighting do let us know. When we look for games to include in the highlights, we often look up reviews if they’re new to Switch. It’s funny almost every game on Steam previously has good reviews, but if you look further they’re not so good. Interesting? maybe not.