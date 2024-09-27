0

Nintendo Download Updates (W39) The one with Zelda

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 27, 2024
We’re in the busy season, and we can’t talk about anything else until we talk about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you haven’t picked it up yet, you’ll want to check out our review (hint: it’s good). If you have picked it up, you’re probably not reading this.

But what else is there to play this week besides Zelda? Of course, there are nearly a hundred other titles on the store, but what’s worth a look?

Here are some highlights: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed looks to have improved a lot of the rough edges of the Wii game and bring the game into the HD world. EA SPORTS FC 25 is here, now rated for M Mature. Cash Cow DX has nothing to do with Sunrise on Channel 7, and that’s a good thing.

There’s a lot of other games there, but if we missed something worth highlighting do let us know. When we look for games to include in the highlights, we often look up reviews if they’re new to Switch. It’s funny almost every game on Steam previously has good reviews, but if you look further they’re not so good. Interesting? maybe not.

CurrentlyUsually
3 Minutes to Midnight®$36.99
Ahro$16.20$18.00
Anarkade$17.56$21.95
Anime Puzzle Quest: The Magical Girls Adventure$13.79$22.99
Arcade Archives BLAST OFF$10.50
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles$32.85$36.50
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Digital Expanded Edition$73.50
Aura of Worlds$20.25$22.50
BallZ DX$8.19
Beach Boys: Tarot Hot Cards$7.60$19.00
Beardbarians$16.65
Beyond Galaxyland$27.00
Bloomtown: A Different Story$33.75$37.50
Car Turning Simulator$11.70
Cash Cow DX$7.20$9.00
Cat Rescue Story$60.00
Classic Racing Pack: Moto Roader MC + Rider’s Spirits$14.39$17.99
Colorizing: Good Times$4.49$10.50
Creepy Tale: Some Other Place$15.00
Cyberpunk Hacker$12.00
DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris$16.32$19.20
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed$99.95
Doll Dress Up$3.00$7.50
Dreamland Farm$2.99$16.50
EA SPORTS FC™ 25$89.95
EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition$119.95
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2$60.00
Exographer$30.00
Firebat – Revolution$12.00
Food Boy$18.00
Games Advent Calendar 2024$22.99
Go Mecha Ball$23.59$29.49
Golfing in Aether$13.49
Insectum – Epic Battles of Bugs$15.00
Iron Meat$29.50
JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Bio Warrior DAN The Increaser War$10.80$12.00
Lets castle$21.00
Liquidation: Zombie Apocalypse$9.00
Live Action-BIT THEATER “ROUTE YONROKU”$3.40
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports$69.95
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – Deluxe Edition$89.95
Luna-3X$15.00
Mine & Slash$22.50
MONOPOLY®$49.95
Murder Is Game Over: Deal Killer$7.99
Night Slashers: Remake$13.50$15.00
Paint By Pixel$15.00
Paper Dash – Las Vegas$9.71$14.50
Population Quiz$3.45
Resope!$3.99
revive of the moon$16.20$27.00
Ricky Recharge$5.09$6.59
Rope Hope$12.99
Silver Axe – The Honest Elf$21.00$26.25
Spinning Puzzle Compare the Universe$3.00$3.75
The Holy Gosh Darn$24.00$30.00
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom$79.95
Turbo Boost Racing$30.00
ZombFarm$6.00$7.50
Zombie Slaughter: Dead Zone$16.99
Zombie Survivors$3.00$6.00

