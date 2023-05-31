Dillon’s Rolling Western, Nintendo support devs Vanpool shutting down
The developers behind the Dillon’s Rolling Western series on the Nintendo 3DS, and more recently support developers for a number of Kirby games – Vanpool are closing down.
On a notice published to their website they have announced that the company will dissolved as of today, May 31st, 2023. The notice is brief and doesn’t go into specifics only citing “various reasons”.
Vanpool’s last game was co-developing Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe with HAL Laboratory. They also worked on a number of Kirby titles going back to 2018 where they released their last original game Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers on the Nintendo 3DS.
Vanpool were also responsible for Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland and the Too Much Tingle Pack on the Nintendo DS. Respect.
via: Nintendo Everything