Nintendo launching new pastel Joy-Con colours this month

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2023
Nintendo has announced four new Joy-Con colours. The new pastel Purple, Green, Pink and Yellow will be released worldwide on June 30th.

The pastel purple and pink only come in the left side, and green and yellow for the right side.

So far only EB Games has them up for preorder, Pink and Yellow here, Purple and Green here.

