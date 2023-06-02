Nintendo launching new pastel Joy-Con colours this month

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced four new Joy-Con colours. The new pastel Purple, Green, Pink and Yellow will be released worldwide on June 30th.

Customise your #NintendoSwitch with these new Joy-Con controller colours, coming 30/6!



►Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow

►Pastel Purple/Pastel Green



Which colour is your fave? pic.twitter.com/405tCt78xX — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) June 2, 2023

The pastel purple and pink only come in the left side, and green and yellow for the right side.

So far only EB Games has them up for preorder, Pink and Yellow here, Purple and Green here.