Nintendo launching new pastel Joy-Con colours this month
Nintendo has announced four new Joy-Con colours. The new pastel Purple, Green, Pink and Yellow will be released worldwide on June 30th.
Customise your #NintendoSwitch with these new Joy-Con controller colours, coming 30/6!— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) June 2, 2023
►Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow
►Pastel Purple/Pastel Green
Which colour is your fave? pic.twitter.com/405tCt78xX
The pastel purple and pink only come in the left side, and green and yellow for the right side.
So far only EB Games has them up for preorder, Pink and Yellow here, Purple and Green here.
