Animal Crossing New Horizons getting huge paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise

Hoo boy. That Animal Crossing Direct sure was something, huh?

Nintendo have revealed that, in addition to the massive free update coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons next month, it’ll also be getting a hefty paid DLC. The DLC is titled Happy Home Paradise, and like its name suggests, it’ll basically be an expanded version of Happy Home Designer for the 3DS.

Happy Home Paradise offers you a gigantic archipelago, on which you design and build holiday homes for a number of creatures. Much like Happy Home Designer, you’ll be expected to design to a theme, with particular furniture items required to fit the bill. There’s also a range of buildings you’ll be able to customise to your liking, creating structures like schools, hospitals, and much more. There’s also a host of new decorating tools, and you can transfer those tools over to the main game eventually too, to design some cool new stuff on your own island. You can watch the trailer, and read the press release, below.

Happy Home Paradise will cost $37.50 AUD to buy individually, but you also get it included in a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. You can find the pricing and details for that here. Happy Home Paradise will launch alongside the free update on the 5th of November.

In this expansion, players will join the Paradise Planning team, where they’ll have the opportunity to design vacation homes for characters, with dozens and dozens of vacationers enjoying their design inspirations. Let’s take a closer look at just some of the experiences players can expect with this new add-on, beginning 5th November: