Animal Crossing amiibo cards Collector Albums Series 1-5 return to Australia

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 14, 2022

People have been asking for them for a while, and now they’re coming back. The Animal Crossing amiibo cards Collector Albums, all of them from Series 1 to 4 will return to stores shortly.

Nintendo says they will be in stores at selected retailers and from their own My Nintendo Store. They’re available to preorder at some stores already. This time around they’ll set you back $34.95 each.

All of these will be released on November 11th.

My Nintendo Store

If you missed out the first time, don’t delay this time around – we don’t think they’d be coming back for a third time!

