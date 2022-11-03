Ubisoft details the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass

We knew Rayman would feature in the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass but little else. A couple of weeks past its release, Ubisoft has revealed the full details about what the season pass will include.

The Season Pass will be delivered in three parts, and the first is exclusive to the pass as well. The second and third stages will be available to purchase separately – don’t worry, that’s one of the ones with Rayman.

Check out what’s in store for the #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope – Season Pass!



🔮 DLC 1 TOWER OF DOOOOM coming early 2023 as a Season Pass exclusive

🍃 DLC 2 coming mid 2023

🤝 DLC 3 coming late 2023 pic.twitter.com/0pHwLwEkC1 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) November 3, 2022

The first instalment is The Tower of Doom, and that’s due out in early 2023, the second in mid-2023. Rayman teams up with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario in late 2023. Sadly we won’t get to see Mario and Rayman together.

If you picked up the Gold Edition of the game, you already have this season pass, or it can be purchased separately.