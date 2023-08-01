Rayman in the Phantom Show, the final DLC for Sparks of Hope out August 30th
Ubisoft has taken the wraps off the final part of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC – which will include Rayman himself.
Rayman in the Phantom Show is the final DLC for the game and we now know it’s coming on August 30th. This DLC is included if you bought the Gold Edition of the game, or you can buy the Season Pass for $39.95 separately.
Rayman is back! And he is the special guest in a new mysterious dimension: the Phantom’s Opera network studio. The Phantom, the charismatic ghostly boss of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is also coming back and asking for help to improve his channel’s ratings.
