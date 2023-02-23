The Tower of Doooom opens next month for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft have announced that Mario + Rabbids fans can enjoy a new adventure when the Tower of Doooom expansion arrives on March 2nd.

Originally tweeted by Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) on February 23, 2023.

In Tower of Doooom, Madame Bwahstrella needs Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends to clean her multi-dimensional tower and save their old friend, Spawny. This first DLC will add a new combat game mode where you will face highly strategic battles as you make your way to the top of the tower.

This DLC is only going to be included within the Season Pass, which you can buy on its own, but it is also included within the Gold Edition.

There are still two more DLCs to come, one of which will swaps out Mario for Rayman, but there are no further details beyond that.