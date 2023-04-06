Three new Super Mario themed items drop on the My Nintendo Store

As promised, Nintendo Australia has made available three new Super Mario themed items on the local My Nintendo Store.

They are a reusable bag featuring Mario and crew, a sticker featuring Bowser and an iron-on patch set with Yoshi on it. These are all items redeemable by Platinum points so if you have an abundance of them maybe it’s time to drop some of them here.

If you missed out the first time, there’s also a restock of this Toad Tote, and the Splatoon 3 Gusset Bag as well.