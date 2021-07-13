The Tag Heuer Super Mario Smartwatch is limited to 2000 units, costs ~$2800AU
Last week Tag Heuer teased an upcoming Super Mario-theme watch and had a countdown later this week to reveal all. The countdown is still going, but information about the watch is already filtering out.
The Tag Heuer Super Mario Edition Connected SmartWatch will be available on July 15th for a mere $2150USD. That’s around $2800 Australian.
The watch runs Wear OS and features Mario himself, and according to Engadget, Mario’s presence on the watch encourages people to get out and move. Mario will reward people depending on how many steps you take per day with different animations playing on the road to your goal. The buttons, crown logo and case it comes in are also in Mario red.
Only 2000 of these watches will be made. Because it’s not yet officially announced we’re unsure where to guide you to purchase one. But if you’re in the market for a $2800 watch, you probably have a watch guy.