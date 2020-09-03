PUMA Super Mario Sneakers are sneaking your way

Spotted by Press-Start yesterday, it appears that Nintendo and Puma are teaming up to bring a new Mario themed set of runners to people around the world.

The listing on Foot Locker’s Australian site has been removed for now, but lists a September 4th release date for the shoes, though no price. What is interesting is the name, they are apparently called ‘Nintendo RS Dreamers’, which could indicate this is just the first in a series to come.

The colour scheme is very much Mario, and if that didn’t give it away, on the tongue are the worlds Super Mario, right below the Puma logo. On the back of the shoe, is a single star on each and then, hidden inside on the sole of the right shoe is a picture of Mario and the left contains the words Super Mario.

Both the picture of Mario and the words appear to be from the classic Super Mario 64, which might mean something or could be nothing at all.