The Super Mario Bros. Movie tie-in toys have dropped into Australian stores

The Super Mario Bros. Movie tie-in toys have dropped, or will soon have dropped, into Australian stores. Their official release date was allegedly February 26th, but we couldn’t find any online retailer selling them. Today, however, we got reports that Target had started selling them in-store, in multiple states, and yep, they have them.

This photo comes from Joondalup in WA, but we were also sent pictures from Victoria and New South Wales.

Prices vary between the toys; the smaller pieces are $12, the Mario Karts are $35, and the larger figures are $39, as is the “van playset”. The relatively robust Bowser uses steaming water to “breath fire”, and the Mushroom Kingdom Castle is $59. The taller, poseable Mario and Luigi figures are also $59.

When we have any retailers with online listings, we’ll update this story with a mini-bargain guide.