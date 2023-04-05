15
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out now in Australia, DVD & Blu-ray preorders open too

by Daniel VuckovicApril 5, 2023

Today’s the day, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas, and preorders for the home releases have already begun as well.

The release date for these seems to be July 5th here in Australia. The movie will also come to Netflix at some point as well. In the US.

Here’s where we’ve found it for preorder so far. JB Hi-Fi even has a special steelbook edition, yeah hopefully they come up with something a bit more inspiring than just a mushroom on it.

JB Hi-Fi

Sanity

Posted In
General
Tags
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
