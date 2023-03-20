Competition Time: Family passes to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie up for grabs
Thanks to the fine people at Universal Pictures Australia we’ve got two family passes to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie in cinemas upon its release on April 5th – which is only a couple of weeks away.
To celebrate the release we have two family passes to give away to our readers, no matter where you might be in Australia. Two lucky families will be seeing movie and taking their whole crew with them.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a long time coming and we’re excited for it – finally to see Mario given justice on the big screen.
Entry is simple, we've got an easy entry form below – be sure to use a legitimate email so if you win we can get your tickets out to you as soon as possible (if you win of course).
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas on April 5, 2023 here in Australia. It’s classification is TBC.
For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades.
Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.
With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen’s Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.
The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part).
From Nintendo and Illumination—creator of the global blockbuster Despicable Me, Minions, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets franchises—The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Nintendo’s Representative Director and Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, after more than six years of close bond and discussions between the two. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.